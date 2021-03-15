XPeng (XPEV) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

XPeng (NYSE: XPEV) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/15/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

3/12/2021 – XPeng was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

3/11/2021 – XPeng was upgraded by analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/10/2021 – XPeng had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

1/28/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2021 – XPeng is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 price target on the stock.

Shares of XPeng stock traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $35.37. 19,585,846 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,937,518. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.52. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 345.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in XPeng by 264.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,575 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in XPeng in the third quarter valued at about $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng in the third quarter worth about $133,466,000.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

