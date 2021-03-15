XSGD Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,949.00 (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.76 or 0.00001388 BTC on exchanges. XSGD has a market cap of $18.46 million and $61,949.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded down 1.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $245.67 or 0.00451137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000795 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00052244 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.04 or 0.00097397 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.27 or 0.00070284 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.06 or 0.00549173 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000466 BTC.

XSGD Coin Profile

XSGD’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 25,016,140 coins and its circulating supply is 24,419,261 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.