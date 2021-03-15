Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Shares Gap Down to $7.30

Xtract Resources Plc (LON:XTR)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.30 ($0.10), but opened at GBX 6.70 ($0.09). Xtract Resources shares last traded at GBX 6.80 ($0.09), with a volume of 566,415 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £49.91 million and a PE ratio of -36.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.72.

In other news, insider Colin Bird bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £60,000 ($78,390.38).

Xtract Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in the Odzi-Mutare-Manica Greenstone belt in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013.

