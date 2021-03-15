Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 10,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Xylem by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,141,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $495,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,453. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,920 shares of company stock worth $3,324,812. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen downgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

XYL opened at $101.87 on Monday. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.46.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.09%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

