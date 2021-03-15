Ycash Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $41,914.00 (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $41,914.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $137.34 or 0.00241615 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00088521 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00054580 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000129 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 10,916,838 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.