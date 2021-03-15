yearn.finance II (YFII) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $21.90 Million

yearn.finance II (CURRENCY:YFII) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 15th. In the last seven days, yearn.finance II has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. yearn.finance II has a market cap of $40.85 million and approximately $21.90 million worth of yearn.finance II was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yearn.finance II token can currently be bought for approximately $1,054.18 or 0.09198106 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00451759 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00061192 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00051823 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.67 or 0.00095167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.00 or 0.00069142 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $319.23 or 0.00566008 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000457 BTC.

yearn.finance II Profile

yearn.finance II’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,750 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance II is yfii.finance

