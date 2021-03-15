Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.60

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $42.60 and last traded at $42.48, with a volume of 2189 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

YELP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Yelp from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Yelp from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Yelp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist upped their price objective on Yelp from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -252.22 and a beta of 1.44.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The local business review company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.64% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Vivek Patel sold 54,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $2,169,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeremy Stoppelman sold 346,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $10,397,963.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 474,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,239,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Yelp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,297 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Yelp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 68,091 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Yelp by 2.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,515 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,711 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Yelp by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,736 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Yelp Company Profile (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, home and local services, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories.

