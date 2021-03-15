YF Link (YFL) Market Capitalization Tops $10.50 Million

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. YF Link has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $491,060.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YF Link has traded 16.9% lower against the dollar. One YF Link token can now be bought for $203.82 or 0.00362250 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.14 or 0.00453474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.59 or 0.00061476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00051806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.13 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00068667 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.13 or 0.00558307 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 51,503 tokens. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official message board is medium.com/yflink

