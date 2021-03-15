YGGDRASH Price Reaches $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 21.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One YGGDRASH token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $4.47 million and $89,780.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YGGDRASH has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00049082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00012266 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.27 or 0.00658831 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00072722 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00025854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00035542 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YEED is a token. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 tokens. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

