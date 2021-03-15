Yield10 Bioscience (YTEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Yield10 Bioscience to post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of YTEN opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.17. Yield10 Bioscience has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01.

Several research analysts have commented on YTEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Yield10 Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Yield10 Bioscience from $12.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Yield10 Bioscience news, major shareholder Jack W. Schuler acquired 101,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $1,242,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for step-changing improvements in crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Trait Factory, is involved in developing high value seed traits for the agriculture and food industries.

