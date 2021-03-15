YOUengine (YOUC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. In the last week, YOUengine has traded up 177.5% against the dollar. One YOUengine token can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a total market capitalization of $6.85 million and approximately $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00048642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00012337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $373.00 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.30 or 0.00072026 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00026462 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035529 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine (YOUC) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 tokens. YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . The official website for YOUengine is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

YOUengine Token Trading

