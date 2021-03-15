Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 6,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 3,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE YUM opened at $104.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.72. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.34%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.52, for a total transaction of $273,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,145 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,870.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $464,648.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,553,370.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Yum! Brands from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.29.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

