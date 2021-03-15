Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Group LLC

Renaissance Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,529 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $9,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YUMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,789,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,347,000 after buying an additional 2,447,063 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Yum China by 17.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,772,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,478 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $79,643,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 75.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,233,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Yum China by 60.2% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,337,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $60.53. The company had a trading volume of 12,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,290. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

