Yunji (YJ) to Release Earnings on Monday

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) is scheduled to be issuing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Shares of Yunji stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,288. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.31. Yunji has a 1-year low of $1.67 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The company has a market capitalization of $554.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.25 and a beta of 1.23.

YJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Yunji from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yunji from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, cloths, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

