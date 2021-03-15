Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) to Announce -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.28) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ALPN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of ALPN opened at $13.33 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $317.29 million, a PE ratio of -9.26 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.05 and a 12-month high of $16.37.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $130,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,307.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 600,000 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $8,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares during the period. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $6,516,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new stake in Alpine Immune Sciences during the third quarter valued at $4,344,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 458,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after buying an additional 70,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 375,306 shares during the period. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

