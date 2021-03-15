Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $172.99 Million

Brokerages predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) will announce sales of $172.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $164.75 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $132.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $747.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.94 million to $750.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $735.84 million, with estimates ranging from $713.75 million to $753.07 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Aspen Technology.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The firm had revenue of $223.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on AZPN. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.41. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $73.07 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.21 billion, a PE ratio of 45.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

In other news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aspen Technology by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Technology (AZPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.