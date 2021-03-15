Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.11 Million

Analysts predict that AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) will post $29.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AXT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.00 million to $29.31 million. AXT posted sales of $20.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that AXT will report full year sales of $122.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $132.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $125.78 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $126.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of AXT from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of AXT from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of AXT in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

In other AXT news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $370,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jesse Chen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.09, for a total value of $130,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,970. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXTI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AXT by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AXT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of AXT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AXT by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXT by 306.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

AXTI stock opened at $13.87 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86. AXT has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $572.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.18 and a beta of 2.29.

About AXT

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging, as well as for 5G.

