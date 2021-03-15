Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.79 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to announce $24.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $47.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.00 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $6.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 301.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year sales of $157.59 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $233.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $305.74 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $466.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $107.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.59. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.92. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $43.29 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

In related news, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total value of $85,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,478.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total transaction of $1,285,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock worth $2,052,183 over the last ninety days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

