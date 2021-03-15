Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $508.82 Million

Analysts expect that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $508.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $504.46 million and the highest is $512.20 million. Bruker posted sales of $424.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.32 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BRKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bruker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.73.

In related news, Director Marc A. Kastner sold 1,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $69,908.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,417.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,509 shares of company stock worth $358,526. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,051,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 222,632 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 72,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $61.39 on Monday. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $69.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.98 and a 200-day moving average of $50.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bruker’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

