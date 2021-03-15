Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.44 Million

Brokerages forecast that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post $47.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $50.12 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.13 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported sales of $41.49 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $200.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $178.54 million to $218.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $232.59 million, with estimates ranging from $181.79 million to $265.61 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EPRT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Essential Properties Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.15.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $24.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,815 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,160,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,653,000.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

