Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $39.78 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post $39.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $34.47 million. Insmed posted sales of $36.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insmed will report full year sales of $198.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $179.68 million to $213.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $316.14 million, with estimates ranging from $263.00 million to $373.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.44 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 145.14% and a negative return on equity of 79.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.59) earnings per share.

INSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

In related news, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $114,504.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,857,952.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $398,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 150,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,009,246.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,562 shares of company stock worth $3,310,010 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Insmed by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,515,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Insmed by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 113,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at about $687,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Insmed by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $39.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 2.43. Insmed has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $45.44.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.