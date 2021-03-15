Zacks: Analysts Anticipate KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.26 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $5.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.80 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $7.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

KBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total transaction of $1,095,582.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,401,944.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBH. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. S. R. Schill & Associates purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 119.2% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $43.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.57. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.17%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

