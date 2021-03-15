Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to announce $275.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $264.56 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Kimco Realty posted sales of $289.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full year sales of $1.10 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.35. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.39.

Shares of KIM opened at $19.69 on Monday. Kimco Realty has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 51.4% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 779.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

