Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $881.32 Million

Brokerages predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will announce $881.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $881.96 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $880.30 million. Plexus posted sales of $767.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.47 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Plexus’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PLXS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $260,676.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,763 shares of company stock worth $2,821,824 in the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Plexus by 183.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Plexus by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,574,000 after acquiring an additional 41,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 94.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXS opened at $90.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.18. Plexus has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $91.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

