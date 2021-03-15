Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United States Steel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United States Steel (X)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for United States Steel (NYSE:X)

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.