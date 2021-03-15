Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) will report sales of $3.87 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United States Steel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.89 billion. United States Steel reported sales of $2.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United States Steel will report full year sales of $13.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.50 billion to $14.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $13.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.05 billion to $13.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United States Steel.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on X. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

In related news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in United States Steel by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in United States Steel by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $24.17 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.39. United States Steel has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $24.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

