Zacks: Analysts Expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $56.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) to post sales of $56.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for AtriCure’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $55.70 million. AtriCure posted sales of $53.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AtriCure will report full-year sales of $250.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $249.60 million to $252.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $299.25 million, with estimates ranging from $287.30 million to $307.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AtriCure.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATRC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AtriCure from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on AtriCure from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on AtriCure from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.13.

In related news, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $3,825,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,004,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $166,080.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,890.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 345,609 shares of company stock valued at $19,918,871. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AtriCure by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AtriCure by 87.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,940 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in AtriCure in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $65.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -57.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $23.17 and a twelve month high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.17.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

