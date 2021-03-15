Zacks: Analysts Expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $229.01 Million

Equities analysts expect Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) to post $229.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $222.43 million and the highest estimate coming in at $238.00 million. Boot Barn reported sales of $188.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full year sales of $863.69 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $857.05 million to $872.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $989.77 million, with estimates ranging from $973.00 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

BOOT has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

In related news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hazen sold 3,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $170,225.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,108 shares in the company, valued at $170,225.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,849 shares of company stock worth $13,277,447 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BOOT stock opened at $63.22 on Monday. Boot Barn has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

