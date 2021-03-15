Zacks: Analysts Expect Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post $2.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.03 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $7.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Booz Allen Hamilton.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAH shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.09.

BAH stock opened at $78.55 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.91 and its 200-day moving average is $85.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 35,929 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $3,233,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,380,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,222,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,065,000 after buying an additional 1,921,940 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,454,000 after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 23.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,505,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,763,000 after buying an additional 1,823,564 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,960,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,109,000 after buying an additional 69,731 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1,827.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,591,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after buying an additional 1,508,685 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

