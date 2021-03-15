Zacks: Analysts Expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post sales of $25.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.39 million and the highest is $25.70 million. Bridgewater Bancshares reported sales of $21.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year sales of $105.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $105.03 million to $105.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $115.13 million, with estimates ranging from $113.95 million to $116.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.07). Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. TheStreet raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ BWB opened at $16.97 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bridgewater Bancshares has a 1-year low of $7.99 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.95 million, a P/E ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 1.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,808,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,165,000 after buying an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after buying an additional 20,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 128,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,195 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares Company Profile

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

