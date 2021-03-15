Zacks: Analysts Expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $144.41 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) will post $144.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $143.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $145.30 million. Cogent Communications reported sales of $140.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $585.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $580.99 million to $589.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $626.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CCOI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In related news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $53,286.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,841.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $69,336.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,020 shares of company stock worth $300,955. Company insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,290,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,262,000 after buying an additional 631,541 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,330,604 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,663,000 after purchasing an additional 490,054 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,692,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 450,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,049,000 after purchasing an additional 325,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $64.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.84, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34. Cogent Communications has a 1 year low of $53.20 and a 1 year high of $92.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 397.37%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

