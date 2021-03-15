Zacks: Analysts Expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) to post sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $76.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $77.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $76.90 million, with estimates ranging from $74.80 million to $79.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Consolidated Water.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 94.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 53,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the fourth quarter worth $831,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the third quarter worth $177,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CWCO stock opened at $15.22 on Monday. Consolidated Water has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $16.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.71%.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Indonesia, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

