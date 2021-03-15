Zacks: Analysts Expect IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IRIDEX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.17). IRIDEX also posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IRIDEX will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.35). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow IRIDEX.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IRIX shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of IRIDEX from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IRIDEX stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,817 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,407 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned about 3.60% of IRIDEX worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IRIX traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.55. 1,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,081. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.93 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.04.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

