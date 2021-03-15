Zacks: Analysts Expect Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ:KMDA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kamada’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the lowest is $0.02. Kamada posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Kamada will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kamada.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Kamada had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 15.60%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMDA. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at about $4,644,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 10.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada in the third quarter valued at about $977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Kamada by 14.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 48,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KMDA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.33. 2,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,950. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average is $7.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.81 million, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.10. Kamada has a 12-month low of $4.40 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Kamada Company Profile

Kamada Ltd. develops, produces, and markets plasma-derived protein therapeutics for orphan indications. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers respiratory products, including Glassia for use in chronic augmentation and maintenance therapy in adults with emphysema due to congenital Alpha-1 Antitrypsin (AAT) deficiency.

Further Reading: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kamada (KMDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.