Zacks: Analysts Expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $157.40 Million

Brokerages expect Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) to announce $157.40 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Photronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.30 million to $157.50 million. Photronics posted sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Photronics will report full year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Photronics.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLAB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Photronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 42,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $468,243.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 439,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,988.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 11,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.97, for a total transaction of $131,365.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,241.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,575 shares of company stock valued at $813,147 in the last ninety days. 3.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after buying an additional 501,776 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Photronics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,328,958 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,270,000 after buying an additional 464,017 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 411,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 294,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $12.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $760.62 million, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.91. Photronics has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $13.47.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

