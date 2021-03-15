Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

SLRC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,887. The company has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Solar Capital (SLRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC)

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.