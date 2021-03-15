Zacks: Analysts Expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) to announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solar Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.37. Solar Capital posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Solar Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Solar Capital.

Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Solar Capital had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 3.90%.

SLRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Compass Point cut Solar Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up previously from $18.50) on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Solar Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

SLRC traded up $0.24 on Monday, reaching $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,887. The company has a market capitalization of $811.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.08 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average of $17.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Solar Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.42 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Solar Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

In other Solar Capital news, insider Bruce J. Spohler bought 25,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.36 per share, with a total value of $486,652.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 67,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,303.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLRC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 24.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 9.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 2.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Solar Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Solar Capital by 13.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solar Capital Company Profile

Solar Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies. The fund invests in aerospace and defense; air freight & logistics; asset management; automotive; banking; beverage, food and tobacco; building products; buildings and real estate; broadcasting and entertainment; cargo transport; commercial services and supplies; communications equipment; chemicals, plastics and rubber; containers, packaging and glass; construction & engineering; diversified/conglomerate manufacturing; consumer Finance; distributors; diversified/conglomerate services; diversified financial services; diversified real estate sctivities; food products; Footwear; Education Services; diversified telecommunications services; electronics; farming and agriculture; finance; grocery; health care equipment and supplies; health care facilities; education and childcare; home and office furnishing, durable consumer products; hotels, motels, inns and gaming; insurance; restaurants, leisure, amusement, and entertainment; leisure equipment tolls and services, media, multiline retail, multi sector holdings; paper and forest products; personal products; professional services, research and consulting services, software; specialty retail; textiles apparel and luxury goods, thrifts and mortgage finance, trading companies and distributors, utilities, and wireless telecommunication services; industrial conglomerates; internet software and services, IT services, machinery; mining, steel, iron, and non precious metals; oil and gas; personal, food and miscellaneous services; printing and publishing; retail stores; telecommunications; textiles and leather; and utilities.

