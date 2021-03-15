Zacks: Analysts Expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) to announce $1.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.56 billion and the highest is $1.65 billion. TechnipFMC posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year sales of $6.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.10 billion to $6.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. TechnipFMC had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 42.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.80 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TechnipFMC from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechnipFMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

FTI opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $13.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,671,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,908,000 after purchasing an additional 232,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,983,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $132,408,000 after buying an additional 818,343 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TechnipFMC by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,859,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,626,000 after acquiring an additional 687,521 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at $134,428,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,930,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

