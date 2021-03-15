Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.70 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will report $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.27 billion and the highest is $4.06 billion. Builders FirstSource posted sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year sales of $14.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.06 billion to $15.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $14.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.65 billion to $15.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BLDR. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.29.

BLDR opened at $46.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 2.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average is $36.86. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $47.49.

In other Builders FirstSource news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter worth about $359,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 29,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 215.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 217,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after acquiring an additional 148,313 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 390.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 190,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 151,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 589.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 46,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

