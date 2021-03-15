Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Brokerages expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to announce $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.83. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.18 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.14. The stock had a trading volume of 179,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,932,609. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average of $42.67. The company has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 8,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $392,561.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,794 shares of company stock worth $1,291,433 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

