Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to Announce $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) will post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. Echo Global Logistics posted earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Echo Global Logistics.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ECHO. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $32.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.92. Echo Global Logistics has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $33.18. The stock has a market cap of $862.90 million, a PE ratio of 135.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05.

In other Echo Global Logistics news, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total transaction of $346,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $429,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 28,400 shares of company stock valued at $801,215 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $136,962,000 after buying an additional 404,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,028,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 640,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,187,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 602,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after buying an additional 14,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 577,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,489,000 after buying an additional 35,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

