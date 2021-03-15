Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.37 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) to report sales of $20.37 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.73 million and the highest is $21.00 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $21.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full-year sales of $99.38 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $98.76 million to $100.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $122.51 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $125.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERII shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.83.

Energy Recovery stock opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.88. Energy Recovery has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $19.84.

In other Energy Recovery news, CTO Farshad Ghasripoor sold 16,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $285,124.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 71,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,310. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $514,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares in the company, valued at $949,876.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,715 shares of company stock worth $3,447,201 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERII. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Energy Recovery by 386.4% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,004,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,698,000 after purchasing an additional 797,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,266,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,556,000 after acquiring an additional 367,324 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth about $3,612,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 147.1% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 360,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after acquiring an additional 214,861 shares during the period. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,659,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 138,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.06% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery Company Profile

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

