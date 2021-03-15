Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $355.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to announce sales of $355.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Express’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $324.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $387.50 million. Express reported sales of $210.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.19. Express had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 119.08%. The firm had revenue of $430.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.61 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPR. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Express from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $4.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.52. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Express during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Express by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Express by 76.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 28,847 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Express in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

