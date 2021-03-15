Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Announce $0.12 EPS

Equities analysts expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The electronics maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 1.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on OESX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on Orion Energy Systems from $9.25 to $11.25 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 2,776.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 279,805 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the 4th quarter worth $743,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 912,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,003,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OESX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.58. The company had a trading volume of 248,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.55 and a beta of 2.62. Orion Energy Systems has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $11.98.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

