Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will report $75.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $75.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.30 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year sales of $275.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $275.00 million to $275.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $464.75 million, with estimates ranging from $464.50 million to $465.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Whole Earth Brands.

FREE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Whole Earth Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SCW Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 1,842,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,082,000 after buying an additional 966,781 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after buying an additional 284,000 shares during the period. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 599,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 74,249 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 504,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FREE opened at $13.12 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $14.29.

About Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

