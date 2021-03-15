Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) will report sales of $2.19 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Wipro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.23 billion. Wipro posted sales of $2.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wipro will report full-year sales of $8.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.80 billion to $9.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wipro.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WIT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,267,000 after buying an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Wipro by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,815,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,131,000 after buying an additional 1,393,560 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Wipro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Wipro by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,366,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 643,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Wipro by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,333,605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $62,669,000 after buying an additional 413,447 shares in the last quarter. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wipro stock opened at $6.54 on Monday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $37.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

