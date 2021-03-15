Zacks: Brokerages Expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post sales of $3.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $730,000.00. AVEO Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $760,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 298.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $8.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.87 million to $12.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $34.55 million, with estimates ranging from $13.80 million to $49.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVEO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,557,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after buying an additional 685,045 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $146,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $129,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 889.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 40,696 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVEO opened at $12.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $358.38 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.57. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $18.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes a portfolio of targeted medicines for oncology and other areas of unmet medical needs. It markets its lead candidate, tivozanib, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC).

