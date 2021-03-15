Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will post sales of $24.63 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.00 million. Ballard Power Systems reported sales of $24.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full year sales of $124.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $115.30 million to $132.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $172.38 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $200.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. CIBC began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $42.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Ballard Power Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Mirova acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,045,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,987,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $23,559,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,089,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 146.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,220,000 after buying an additional 1,173,700 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $26.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.10 and a quick ratio of 8.36. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.38. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $42.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

