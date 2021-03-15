Zacks: Brokerages Expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to Announce $0.09 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) to report earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.07. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after acquiring an additional 274,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,632,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 955,751 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $5,845,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

CPRX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $3.94. 1,446,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,739,238. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome.

