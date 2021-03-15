Zacks: Brokerages Expect NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.11 Million

Analysts forecast that NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) will report $110.11 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for NIC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $120.50 million and the lowest is $98.92 million. NIC reported sales of $91.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NIC will report full-year sales of $446.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $466.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $471.43 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $480.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NIC.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.77 million. NIC had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EGOV. DA Davidson lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NIC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Northcoast Research lowered NIC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered NIC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.60.

Shares of EGOV opened at $33.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.72 and a beta of 0.27. NIC has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $35.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in NIC by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 27,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NIC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 102,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in NIC by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 16,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in NIC by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 10,863 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in NIC by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 35,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

