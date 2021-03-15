Zacks: Brokerages Expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Northwest Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $135.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.70 million.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Northwest Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northwest Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, CFO William W. Harvey sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $66,740.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,672.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 5,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $68,039.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,346,274.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 17,485 shares of company stock valued at $238,624 and have sold 79,376 shares valued at $1,123,809. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 10.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 765,346 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 73,227 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $43,679,000 after purchasing an additional 98,731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 7.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 1.7% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 274,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Bancshares stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.15. 950,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,110. Northwest Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $15.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts.

