Zacks: Brokerages Expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $306.07 Million

Equities research analysts expect RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) to announce $306.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for RadNet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $292.81 million to $319.32 million. RadNet reported sales of $281.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RadNet will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RadNet.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The medical research company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $308.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.62 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ RDNT opened at $23.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -113.66 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $277,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ruth Louisa Villigerwilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.97, for a total transaction of $57,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,914 shares in the company, valued at $733,064.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,500 shares of company stock worth $1,258,825 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RadNet by 333.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 214,025 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164,599 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in RadNet by 21.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

